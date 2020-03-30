A one-vehicle crash in Pierce County Friday injured a Spring Valley man.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 10:08 a.m. at Westland Drive and Highway 29.

A vehicle operated by Gordon Hora, 74, was traveling east on Highway 29, turned left onto Westland Drive and left the roadway.

Hora's vehicle struck a culvert before getting stuck in the ditch.

Hora was taken by Spring Valley Area Ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com