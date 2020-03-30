A one-vehicle crash in Pierce County Friday injured a Spring Valley man.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 10:08 a.m. at Westland Drive and Highway 29.
A vehicle operated by Gordon Hora, 74, was traveling east on Highway 29, turned left onto Westland Drive and left the roadway.
Hora's vehicle struck a culvert before getting stuck in the ditch.
Hora was taken by Spring Valley Area Ambulance to Hudson Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.