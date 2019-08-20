The State Patrol will use aircraft to watch for speeding, tailgating or other dangerous driving today along Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County.
“We publicly announce many of these enforcement efforts to reinforce that our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws,” Lieutenant Les Mlsna with the State Patrol’s Northwest Region post in Eau Claire said in a news release.
The airplane is equipped with technology that gauges vehicle speeds on the highway below. After spotting a speeder or other dangerous behavior, a pilot will contact a patrol car to stop the problem driver.