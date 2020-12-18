Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
A once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event is happening over the next few days and you can see it without a telescope.
Jupiter and Saturn will be amazingly close to each other in the sky, closer than they have been in hundreds of years.
This “Great Conjunction” is when the two planets are closest together on Monday.
Jupiter is the brightest “star” in the evening sky, and nearby Saturn is dimmer (it is much farther from Earth).
The next time Jupiter and Saturn will be in conjunction is November in the year 2040, but they won’t be as close together as this year. Check them out after sunset the next time the western sky is clear enough.
How close together will Jupiter and Saturn be in the sky?
So close that you might not be able to tell that there are two planets there.
Closer together than the “eye test” of seeing Alcor.
Mizar is the star at the bend of the handle of the Big Dipper, and a dimmer star named Alcor is 12 arc-minutes from Mizar – so close that many of us cannot see that there are two stars.
At their closest, Jupiter and Saturn will be only half that distance apart.
This nickname of “Christmas Star” for this conjunction is well deserved for two reasons.
First, the event occurs close to Christmas Day which honors the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.
And second, some scholars suggest that the Biblical “Star of Bethlehem” was a conjunction of bright planets, because there are a couple of amazing conjunctions that happened around the year Jesus Christ was born.
This suggestion follows the interpretation that the “Star of Bethlehem” was a physical occurrence (conjunction, supernova, etc) that was recognized as a sign of a future king; another interpretation is that the “star” was a supernatural light that moved and stopped over a particular place in Bethlehem.
This year, we can enjoy watching the “Christmas star” the week before Christmas.
The Great Conjunction will occur on the winter solstice, the day that our number of daylight hours begins to increase.
Yes, each day after that we will have more hours of sun.
What a reminder that things change and we should expect things to improve.
We have made it through the darkest days, so let the Great Conjunction on the winter solstice of 2020 be a sign that better days are ahead of us.
Lauren Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.