PLUM CITY — A 33-year-old Plum City man was injured Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 8:30 p.m. of the crash on Highway U near 220th Avenue in the town of Union.
It was determined that 2003 Mazda 6 traveling southbound on Highway U and operated by Jake King crossed left of center in the opposite lane of traffic and down an embankment in the east ditch and overturned.
King was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minnesota. No details were released about his condition.