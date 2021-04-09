ALTOONA — An Altoona couple exposed their 8-month-old child to methamphetamine, police said.
Danny E. Davis, 39, and Alexis S. Wall, 27, both of 2532 Avery Lane, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
Davis and Wall are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker contacted Eau Claire police in February because of a report that Davis and Wall were exposing their baby to methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.
Davis admitted they used methamphetamine in their vehicle on Feb. 15 while their child was with them.
A hair follicle test for the baby tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Davis and Wall are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders.
Davis was convicted of a felony count of burglary in April 2019 in Polk County.
Wall was convicted of a felony count of amphetamine delivery in July 2019 in Dunn County.