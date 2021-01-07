EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl for an eight-year period beginning when she was 5, authorities said.
Victor J. Bellomy, 40, 2428 Daniels Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony sexual assault charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child.
A $25,000 cash bail was set for Bellomy, which prohibits him from having contact with children.
Bellomy returns to court Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told police the assaults, which included various forms of sexual contact, began in 2012 and ended about six months ago.
If convicted of the two charges, Bellomy could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison.