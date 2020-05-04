An Altoona woman is accused of allowing her teenage son to skip school for more than a month and providing him with marijuana.
Catherine E. Lenfestey, 37, 3306 Fenwick Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, failing to cause a child to attend school and possession of marijuana.
Lenfestey is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Sept. 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker contacted Altoona police after she learned Lenfestey was supplying her son with marijuana for daily use and allowing him to skip school.
Altoona High School's attendance records showed that the teen was absent for 20 days from Feb. 4 to March 10.
Lenfestey had been calling one of her son's teachers directly and told the teacher that the teen was too ill to attend school.
The teacher would then contact the front office and advise that the teen was excused.
Police learned that the teen was issued a truancy citation on Dec. 7, 2018, for missing 47 days of school while he was a student at Memorial High School in Eau Claire.
Lenfestey told police she and her boyfriend are daily marijuana users.
Lenfestey said she had been providing her son with marijuana once a week for about a year.
The teen told police he uses marijuana frequently and gets it from his mother.