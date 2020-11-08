ALTOONA — An Augusta woman stole more than $600 worth of merchandise from an Altoona grocery store while being accompanied by two teenage girls, authorities say.
Jennifer Brown, 33, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Brown is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Dec. 17.
According to the criminal complaint:
Woodman's Food Market reported the theft of $639 worth of merchandise on Sept. 30.
Store officials said three females entered, loaded two carts with merchandise, left the store without paying for the merchandise, and loaded the merchandise into a white pickup truck.
During the course of the investigation Altoona police identified the three females as Brown and two girls ages 13 and 14.
Brown admitted to police that she took the merchandise and said times were hard. Brown denied telling the girls that she intended to steal from Woodman's. She claimed she simply said "follow me."
If convicted of the felony charge, Brown could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.