A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of exposing her young child to methamphetamine.
Jennifer M.B. Evans, 37, 2023 111th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of neglecting a child and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evans is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with her child unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker had concerns about drug use and Evans' 4-year-old child.
The social worker and a police officer contacted Evans on July 22. She said she does not do drugs.
A witness told police he believes Evans injects methamphetamine. The witness said he has found needles in the bedroom where Evans and her son sleeps.
A hair follicle sample taken from the child tested positive for methamphetamine.
Evans was arrested on July 30. She argued the hair follicle test should have only been positive for marijuana.
Evans was free on a bond for an ongoing felony case in Eau Claire County, which prohibits her from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Evans could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.