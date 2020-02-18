A Fairchild woman is accused of allowing her five children to live in unsanitary conditions.
Jacquelyn D. Lund, 36, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with five counts of neglecting a child.
Lund is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Feb. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker contacted authorities in December because the living conditions at Lund's residence for her five children, ages 2 to 13, were not sanitary.
The neglect occurred from October 2015 through December.
The social worker was concerned Lund didn't have the skills to parent.
Interior sanitary conditions at Lund's residence included fleas, animal feces from more than one animal, garbage, fly strips, food debris, other garbage and debris, dirty diapers and full cat litter boxes.
The unsanitary conditions continued for four years.
Two of the children tested positive for toxoplasmosis. A third child tested positive for lead exposure.
Lund told police poverty was the cause of the conditions at her residence.