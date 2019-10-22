An Eau Claire man is accused of taking three laptop computers during a 2017 residential burglary.
Police say Joshua M. Watson was identified as a suspect from DNA from boots he left at the scene.
Watson, 22, 3319 Cummings Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary and three misdemeanor counts of theft.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Watson, who returns to court Nov. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded Dec. 17, 2017, to a burglary that just occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue.
Two of the female residents had come home after 1 a.m. to find the front porch door ajar.
They had not locked the residence because a third roommate was home sleeping.
When they went inside the porch, the two female residents saw the door to the house was also open. A pair of boots, which did not belong to any of the roommates, were on the porch.
A black male, who they did not recognize, then walked out the door holding something in his arms.
All three roommates were missing laptop computers each valued at $1,000.
Police swabbed the boots left at the scene for possible DNA evidence.
Watson in August was linked to the boots based on the DNA evidence.