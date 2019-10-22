An Eau Claire man is accused of taking three laptop computers during a 2017 residential burglary.

Police say Joshua M. Watson was identified as a suspect from DNA from boots he left at the scene.

Watson, 22, 3319 Cummings Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary and three misdemeanor counts of theft.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Watson, who returns to court Nov. 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded Dec. 17, 2017, to a burglary that just occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue.

Two of the female residents had come home after 1 a.m. to find the front porch door ajar.

They had not locked the residence because a third roommate was home sleeping.

When they went inside the porch, the two female residents saw the door to the house was also open. A pair of boots, which did not belong to any of the roommates, were on the porch.

A black male, who they did not recognize, then walked out the door holding something in his arms.

All three roommates were missing laptop computers each valued at $1,000.

Police swabbed the boots left at the scene for possible DNA evidence.

Watson in August was linked to the boots based on the DNA evidence.

