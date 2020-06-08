A man is accused of firing seven shots outside an Eau Claire residence following an argument.
The man was intoxicated during the incident, police said.
Sheldon R. Burkholder, 31, 109 S. Michigan St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
Judge Jon Theisen set a $400 cash bail for Burkholder, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or possessing weapons.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man said Burkholder and another friend came to his residence Saturday in the 100 block of Michigan Street. Burkholder was upset about a break-up with his girlfriend and was being obnoxious, the man said.
The man, who decided to work on his boat in the back yard, said Burkholder and the other friend had been arguing in the front yard.
The man said he then heard a series of popping sounds and knew that Burkholder had shot a gun because he always does "dumb stuff" when he is drunk.
When officers contacted Burkholder, he had a pistol in a holster that was tucked in his waistband. Police found seven spent shell casings in the parking lot next to a blue car. There were still 15 rounds in the magazine for Burkholder's gun.
A breath test showed Burkholder's blood alcohol content was .194, more than twice the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.
Burkholder is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of second-offense possession of marijuana in September 2017 in Eau Claire County.