An Eau Claire Academy employee is accused of having sexual contact with one of the academy's residents.
Alissa J. Martin, 22, 500 12th Ave. West, Menomonie, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of sexual assault of a child placed in a group home.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Martin, which prohibits her from having contact with the resident or the academy.
Martin returns to court June 11.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report March 19 from three Eau Claire Academy students who said there was inappropriate sexual contact between a 15-year-old male student and Martin, a staff member.
The male student was discharged from the academy on Feb. 25 while Martin was terminated from her position on Feb. 6.
The witnesses said the sexual contact occurred in various areas of the academy.
Martin admitted to some sexual contact and kissing with the boy but denied they ever had sexual intercourse.
"I try not to think about it because it is such a huge mistake and I wish I could take it all back," Martin said.