Three people have been arrested in connection with an assault that police say was captured on social media.
According to Eau Claire police:
Police received an anonymous complaint of the assault at 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
Officers reviewed the video, which showed a defenseless male being beaten by another male.
Officers determined the assault occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of Sunset Drive.
Chase M. Passon, 18, was identified as the primary aggressor and admitted to the assault. He was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
The investigation determined that Ruby M. Jimenez-Nevarez, 18, Alexis M. Strenke, 18, and a female juvenile were also involved. All three were arrested for battery.
The victim was treated at an Eau Claire hospital for his injuries.
The cause of the assault is under investigation.
A large number of threats have been directed toward the suspects and their families and officers are following up on those threats.