A town of Lincoln man was saddled with more than $13,000 in credit card debt on a card opened in his name by an Illinois woman, authorities say.
Renne L. Terrett, 50, of Riverdale, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of identity theft.
A warrant was issued for Terrett's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
The man met with Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies in March 2017 to report that he got a bank statement in the mail indicating he owed $13,284 on a credit card account.
The man told deputies he never had an account with the bank listed on the statement.
The charges were posted Oct. 6-14, 2016, for various items.
The man said the identity theft issues occurred shortly after he signed up for DirecTV, where he provided his Social Security number.
An investigation determined Terrett made the transactions on the credit card taken out in the man's name.
Terrett is being charged as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of heroin in September 2015 in Cook County, Illinois.