EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire couple exposed three children to methamphetamine, authorities say.
Lao Chang, 41, and Seang Yang, 32, both of 416½ Putnam St., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received a report in June from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services concerning the welfare of three of the couple's four children, ages 1 to 4.
Police were told the couple has been struggling with methamphetamine use for several years.
On June 3, hair follicle tests were taken of the four children. Three of them tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.