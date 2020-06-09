An Eau Claire man is accused of injuring his father during a physical assault.
The man was upset because his father wouldn't drive him to get a case of beer shortly before midnight on Monday, police said.
Phayeesern Vang, 31, 624 Centre St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
Vang is free on a $1,000 signature bond. He will return to court July 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
Vang said he had been living with his father for a few months.
Vang said his father was "messing" with his stuff on Monday and placed his fingers in Vang's drinks.
The father told police he went to sleep after he refused to drive Vang to get beer.
A short time later, the father said he awoke to find Vang dragging him off the bed and beating him with his fists.
The father was treated for multiple facial injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
If convicted, Vang could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.