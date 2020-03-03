An Eau Claire man is accused of beating his live-in girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.
Eric O. Delgadillo, 23, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of false imprisonment and aggravated battery, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Delgadillo, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her family.
Delgadillo returns to court April 13.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met with a woman at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17. The woman said Delgadillo assaulted her for 90 minutes.
The woman said she had lived with Delgadillo for six weeks after she moved from Duluth, Minn.
The woman said Delgadillo was controlling and treated her poorly.
Delgadillo got upset when she picked him up from work while wearing shorts.
After they got home, Delgadillo pulled her by the hair, verbally berated her, and punched and kicked her several times.
Delgadillo then threatened her with a knife.
The woman left the residence when Delgadillo put the knife down and went into the kitchen.