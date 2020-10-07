An Eau Claire man, police say, possessed images and videos related to child pornography.
Jacob C. Swartz, 34, W3940 Mitchell Road, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Swartz is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children. He also cannot access the internet, except for work purposes.
Swartz returns to court Nov. 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy received a tip July 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was found on an account linked to Swartz for a cloud-based storage provider.
The deputy didn't find the image in question but found other images and videos related to child pornography on Swartz's account.
If convicted, Swartz could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.