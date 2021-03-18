EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused by authorities of possessing at least five images of child pornography.
Scott J. Holstein, 58, 702 Balcom St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Holstein is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with children not related to him. He also cannot have contact with social media or the internet.
Holstein returns to court April 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
During a search of a residence on Omaha Street on Wednesday, police found Holstein there and arrested him for possession of child pornography.
While sitting in a squad car, Holstein talked to himself quite a bit, made comments that he was sorry, that he only looked at photos and would not hurt anyone, and that he will never use the internet again.
After examining a flash drive from Holstein's Samsung tablet, authorities found at least five images or videos of child pornography involving girls.
If convicted of the charges, Holstein could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison.