An Eau Claire man faces multiple criminal charges after police say he punched and choked his girlfriend.
The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which included a concussion and fractured vertebrae in her neck, police said.
Christopher Alejo is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic intimidation of a victim.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Alejo, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman.
Alejo returns to court Aug. 25.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met with the woman on Monday. She had blood on her face and arms. Her eyes were puffy. Her top lip was extremely swollen and bleeding. She was crying.
Alejo picked her up that morning. He was upset she was out the night before.
The woman said Alejo attacked her in the car because she had been drinking with other guys.
The woman said Alejo punched her in the face multiple times, pulled her hair and choked and scratched her.