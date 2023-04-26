EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl for about a year beginning when she was 16 years old, police say.
Coy G. Buchanan, 33, 6932 W. Frank St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with 10 felonies, including two counts of child enticement and four counts of third-degree sexual assault.
A $100,000 cash bail was set for Buchanan, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl.
Buchanan returns to court June 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told police on Monday that Buchanan had sexually assaulted her for about a year at two different locations in Eau Claire.
The girl said the assaults started with touching and advanced to sexual intercourse.
The sexual contact was not consensual, the girl said. If she began to scream, Buchanan would cover up her mouth.
The girl estimated she and Buchanan had sexual intercourse from 20 to 40 times. She said the last time was in February.
When first contacted by police, Buchanan denied sexually assaulting the girl.
Buchanan eventually admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl, saying it happened four times. He said the girl never asked him to stop.
If convicted of all 10 charges, Buchanan could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison.
