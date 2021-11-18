Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sexually assaulted a girl for four years, beginning when she was five years old, at an Eau Claire residence, police say.
Jesse J. Woodford, 34, 857 Kari Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and causing mental harm to a child.
Woodford is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Dec. 15.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told police in August that the assaults occurred between May 2015 and May 2019.
The assaults involved touching, the girl said, and Woodford also made her watch pornography with him.
If convicted of both charges, Woodford could be sentenced to up to 47 years in prison.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
