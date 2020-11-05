EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at an Eau Claire residence, police say.

David E. Chavez-Segoviano, 32, 3311 Oak Knoll Drive, has been charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 16.

A warrant was issued for Chavez-Segoviano's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl told police Chavez-Segoviano touched her sexually in June. she did not know how many times such contact occurred.

On one occasion, the girl said, Chavez-Segoviano had her touch him sexually.  

Chavez-Segoviano denied touching the girl inappropriately.

