EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man struck and injured another man in the face with a skateboard, authorities say.
Roger Vang, 37, 2216 Vienna Terrace, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping.
Vang is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim.
Vang returns to court March 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer was sent to a Hayden Street residence on Saturday in response to a battery.
The officer arrived and spoke to a male, who said Vang struck him in the face with a skateboard. The male was bleeding from several spots on his face.
Vang told the officer he didn't strike the male intentionally. He said he was swinging the skateboard at a wall to relieve some anger when the male came through a doorway. He said he struck the male accidently.
The officer observed blood on the floor and the male's broken glasses. There was no damage on the wall.
A witness said she didn't see the incident but heard Vang and the male arguing before the male was struck with the skateboard.
The male needed stitches to close the wound above his eye.
Vang was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.