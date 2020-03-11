An Eau Claire man is accused of using fake $20 bills at a Menards store.
Caesae S. Green, 29, 1618 Mappa St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of uttering a forgery.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to a Menards store in Eau Claire Feb. 17 because a man was using counterfeit bills to buy an orbital sander.
Menards officials gave two $20 bills to police. The bills appeared somewhat realistic but had the word replica printed in two corners.
Green was identified as the suspect.
Green told police he buys and sells things on Facebook and that may be where the bills came from.
Green admitted he was aware the bills were fraudulent.
Green said he got the bills online and spent $19 to get $300 in replica money. He said he gave some of the replica money to other people.
Police investigated the online source and found that the lowest option available was $2,000 in replica money for $20.
Green is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in November 2017 in Eau Claire County.