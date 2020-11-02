EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed three children, ages 7 to 10, to methamphetamine, authorities say.
Kayla D. O'Brian, 29, 702 Broadview Blvd., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child. O'Brian is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Dec. 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker contacted police Dec. 16 because the three children were likely exposed to methamphetamine by O'Brian.
The children found several items of drug paraphernalia, such as dirty needles, in the house. There was a dirty needle found in the 10-year-old child's bed. The children said people are frequently inside the house doing drugs.
O'Brian said he hadn't used methamphetamine for a few months. When she did use the drug, she said she always smoked it behind the house.
Hair follicle samples from all three children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.