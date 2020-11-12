EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her two-year-old son to methamphetamine and marijuana, police say.
Samantha M. Harwell, 30, 2307 Corona Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
Harwell is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with her child unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Harwell returns to court Dec. 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities responded to Harwell's town of Washington residence Oct. 28 on a report of suspected child neglect. Harwell admitted that she had overdosed on heroin a few days earlier but never mentioned whether she was concerned about her son.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana. Harwell said she was not surprised by the test results.
If convicted, Harwell could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.