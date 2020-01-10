An Eau Claire woman is accused of hitting a man with a pan after he told her to stop yelling at her infant.
Jeanette D.L. Kolpien, 21, 1825 Peterson Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Kolpien, which prohibits her from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with the man.
Kolpien returns to court Feb. 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man told Altoona police he was at a residence on Sunset Lane in Altoona on Christmas Eve with Kolpien and another friend.
They were watching television and Kolpien had been drinking. She began to yell at her infant and the man told her to stop because he was on his phone.
The man said he grabbed his things to go outside to smoke. When he passed Kolpien in the kitchen, she hit his face with a pan. She kept screaming at him and hitting him with the pan.
The other friend had to pull Kolpien off of the man.
Kolpien told police the man strangled her and also injured her.
The man had a two-inch gaping laceration beneath his right nostril. He also had a gaping laceration by his right eye. The eye was also swollen and slightly bruised.