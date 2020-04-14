An Eau Claire woman is accused of almost striking a deputy and then leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit on Highway 93.
Star S. Myers, 46, 2009 Crescent Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to elude an officer.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Myers. She returns to court Sept. 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy learned that Myers was at the Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, at 2 p.m. March 11 and that there was a warrant for her arrest.
A deputy approached Myers' vehicle by foot and told her to exit the vehicle. She gunned the engine and drove away from the deputy as he was standing right next to the vehicle.
Myers then led authorities on a high-speed chase south on Highway 93, running through two red lights and reaching speeds of 120 mph.
The deputy chose to terminate the pursuit after Myers passed a truck on a hilly no-pass zone.
A records check showed Myers' license was revoked for a prior drunken driving offense and that she was required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.