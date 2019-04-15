An Eau Claire woman is accused of trying to use a fake $100 bill to buy lottery tickets at a convenience store.
Joanna M. Beaulieu, 36, 1150 E. Madison St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of uttering a forgery.
Beaulieu is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with Kwik Trip stores.
Beaulieu returns to court today for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Kwik Trip, 108 W. Madison St., on March 6 after a woman tried to buy $22 worth of lottery tickets with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The woman, later identified as Beaulieu, left the store after clerks told her the bill was fake.
Police were unsuccessful in their attempts to contact Beaulieu for an interview.
Beaulieu is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in April 2018 in Eau Claire County.