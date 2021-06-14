FAIRCHILD — A Fairchild man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl at a Fairchild residence beginning when she was 7 years old, authorities say.
Levi A. Robb, 40, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
A $25,000 signature bond was set for Robb, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl and unsupervised contact with other children.
Robb returns to court Tuesday, June 22, for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl said the sexual contact with Robb occurred between July 2017 and January 2018 and it happened on multiple occasions.
The girl told authorities Robb had pictures of nude women on his cellphone and also took pictures of her when she was nude.
On one occasion, the girl said, Robb touched her sexually after taping her mouth shut and taping her arm to the headstand of a bed.
Robb told authorities he didn't recall ever touching the girl sexually or doing anything inappropriate with her.
If convicted, Robb could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.