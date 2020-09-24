FALL CREEK — A Fall Creek man faces felony charges after authorities say several images of child pornography were found on his laptop computer.
Mark F. Smoter, 59, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Oct. 28.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy was conducting an online investigation on a network for offenders sharing child pornography in February 2016. The investigation indicated child pornography was affiliated with an internet address linked to Smoter.
In June 2016, Eau Claire County authorities executed a search warrant at Smoter's residence. They seized two laptop computers found at the residence. Smoter admitted to frequently viewing pornography. He said he deleted files that appeared to be inappropriate or illegal.
Authorities found several images of child pornography on one of the laptops.
If convicted of the five charges, Smoter could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison.