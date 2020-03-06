A Fall Creek woman is accused of exposing her four children, ages 2 to 17, to methamphetamine and allowing them to live in poor conditions.
Laura B. Cooper, 39, 637 Kennedy Court, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of chronic neglect of a child, felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and three counts of bail jumping.
Cooper is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with her children unless approved by the state Department of Human Services. She also cannot care for or have custody of animals.
Cooper returns to court April 24.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police have been receiving reports regarding drug activity and unsafe living conditions occurring at Cooper's residence since November.
Police executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday.
Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence.
Trash was strewn about and there was an overwhelming stench of animal urine.
The carpet had been removed from much of the residence because of stains.
Dishes, some with mold, were piled in the sink.
The refrigerator was dirty with little food visible.
Fruit flies were visible throughout the residence. Fly tape was observed throughout the home, hanging from the ceiling. Many of the strips of fly tape were full of flies.
Animal feces was on the floor of the residence.
Cooper's live-in boyfriend, Joshua L. Bunger, 30, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Bunger is free on a $1,000 signature bond and returns to court March 31.