An Eau Claire man is accused of bringing a loaded gun into a tavern while intoxicated.
Christopher S. Parker, 32, 2215 Folsom St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
Parker is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns. He also cannot possess weapons except for work purposes.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to Shenannigans bar on Water Street on Sept. 25 for a report of a man with a gun.
Two employees pointed out Parker, who had a handgun on his right hip and a full beer bottle in his right hand.
While talking to Parker, officers noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath. He was also swaying while he stood and had slurred speech.
Parker said he had drunk four to five beers.
Police told Parker it was illegal for him to possess a gun while drinking alcohol. A breath test showed Parker's blood alcohol content was .250, more than three times the legal limit for driving.
Police got the gun from Parker. It had one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.
Parker was also carrying a second magazine that had five more rounds.