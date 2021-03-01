MENOMONIE — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-week-old baby boy that happened the night of Feb. 19 at a Menomonie residence.
A news release sent Friday afternoon stated that Menomonie police officers responded a week ago to the residence at 2421 Fourth Ave. N. for a report of a disorderly man. Police arrived at 11:36 p.m., encountered a man at the door and were directed to a baby who was not breathing and had no pulse.
Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the infant, and the boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie. Further lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the infant was declared dead.
Following the death, the Menomonie Police Department launched an investigation with assistance from multiple agencies, including two medical examiner's offices, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Dunn County District Attorney's Office.
Friday's news release did not include additional information on the investigation or infant's cause of death, but did state that more details are expected to come out early this week.
Menomonie police stated that the incident poses no active threat to the general public.