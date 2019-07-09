A group of children have been referred to juvenile authorities after what is believed to be thousands of dollars in damage was caused to vehicles at an Eau Claire business.
According to Eau Claire police:
A witness called police in the early morning hours Monday to report hearing breaking glass coming from the area of Market & Johnson, 2350 Galloway St.
Four vehicles owned by the business had been damaged by rocks, which appeared to have been thrown from the roof of the building.
Based on the description given by the witness, officers used public space cameras to find the juvenile suspects near Birch Street and Hastings Way.