An Eau Claire man was arrested following an altercation in which he was shot with an Airsoft gun, police say.
According to Eau Claire police:
A confrontation was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Regency Inn, 1828 S. Hastings Way, between Jeffrey T. Turner, 50, and another man.
Turner, who appeared intoxicated, charged the other man at one point during a verbal altercation.
The other man had armed himself with an Airsoft rifle in defense of Turner's threats.
The other man then shot Turner once with the rifle.
Turner then physically assaulted the other man until witnesses separated them.
Officers arrived and arrested Turner for battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.