A man was arrested Thursday morning following a domestic incident with a gun at a residence on Eau Claire's west side, police said.
Officers were sent to the 2100 block of Sherman Creek Road at 4 a.m. for a domestic argument between a man and woman.
The man displayed a gun during the argument but did not threaten the woman with the weapon, Eau Claire Police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said.
Alcohol was also believed to be involved, she said.
The woman was able to leave the residence and contact police. Dispatchers maintained communication with the woman, and police officers held a perimeter on the residence, Coit said.
"The safety of the family members involved, the neighborhood and community is our highest priority," Coit said.
"Neighbors were contacted and asked to shelter in place," she said. "We also contacted student transit regarding the morning bus routes for neighborhood children."
The man was taken into custody at 8 a.m..
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation, Coit said.