An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting and taking nude photographs of his former girlfriend as she slept.
Lachlin S. Rajotte-Carlson, 23, 3241½ Sixth St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and capturing an intimate representation without consent.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Rajotte-Carlson, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman.
Rajotte-Carlson returns to court Aug. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman said she dated Rajotte-Carlson from August 2017 until last October and spent most nights at his residence as she was basically living out of her car.
In April or May of 2019, the woman said she awoke to find Rajotte-Carlson having sexual contact with her. She confronted him and told him to never do it again.
But the woman said Rajotte-Carlson continued to have sexual contact with her while she was sleeping about once a week until they broke up.
On one occasion, the woman said she woke up to a flash of light while her shirt was pulled up to her neck. The woman believes Rajotte-Carlson took a picture of her.
The woman told police Rajotte-Carlson "basically admitted" to what he did through text messages, and the woman said she saved those messages.
If convicted of the charges, Rajotte-Carlson could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.