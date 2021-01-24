EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota man broke another man's nose at an Eau Claire tavern, police say.
William K. Lisle, 31, of St. Paul, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery.
Lisle is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Lisle approached a man inside The Pickle tavern at 11 p.m. Dec. 30. They appeared to exchange words before Lisle grabbed the man by the shirt.
The man then pulled and pushed Lisle away.
Lisle then punched the man with his right hand while holding him with his left hand.
Lisle struck the man three times.
If convicted, Lisle could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.