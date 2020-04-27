A Chippewa Falls man is accused of pushing his girlfriend's brother into a bathtub, which caused the brother to fracture his right clavicle.
Joseph D. Posorske, 31, 2909 E. Park Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of battery causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Posorske is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 30.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy went to a house in Fairchild at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2017, to speak with the 17-year-old brother.
The teen was lying on the couch, and his shoulder appeared to be in pain.
The teen said his sister and Posorske came into the house.
The teen said his mother indicated Posorske is no longer allowed at the house because of a prior incident.
The teen told Posorske to leave and went into the bathroom and shut the door.
Posorske barged into the bathroom and pushed the teen into the bathtub.
The teen went to the doctor the next day, when it was discovered he had a broken clavicle.
The teen said his injury took over a year to heal.
If convicted of the felony charge, Posorske could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.