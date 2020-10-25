EAU CLAIRE — A man caused more than $2,000 damage by breaking three windows at an Eau Claire store, police say.
Brandon G. Kunz, 30, 1402 E. Clairemont Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of criminal damage to property. Kunz is free on a $2,500 signature bond and returns to court Nov. 10. As a condition of bond, Kunz cannot have contact with Walgreens stores.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent Sept. 26 to Walgreens, 1106 W. Clairemont Ave., for a report of criminal damage. Officers met with Kunz, who admitted to breaking windows at the business.
Kunz said he was banned from the business 18 months earlier, was sick of the world and wanted to stand up against it. Officers noticed that two of the front entrance sliding doors were shattered and one large picture frame window was broken on the west side of the building.
The broken picture frame window sent glass all over the merchandise below it. The large rock that was used to break the windows was inside the building.
Store officials estimated the door replacement would cost $750 while the window replacement would be nearly $2,200.
Kunz is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.