An Eau Claire man is accused of driving drunk with four small children in his vehicle.
Joshua L. Thalacker, 24, E2320 Quail Run Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Thalacker is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns. He returns to court Aug. 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a call of a possible domestic incident just after midnight Monday at Thalacker's residence in the town of Pleasant Valley.
Thalacker said he and his wife were in Bloomer with her family. He said they argued because she was supposed to stop drinking so she could drive home.
Thalacker decided to drive, but they eventually got home after first getting lost.
Thalacker's mother called the police when they got home. He got more upset and punched a hole in the sheetrock.
Thalacker appeared to be intoxicated. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .13.
Four children, ages 9 months to 7 years old, were in the vehicle when Thalacker drove home.