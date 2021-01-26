EAU CLAIRE — An Osseo man head butted his girlfriend during an altercation and broke her nose, police said.
Orion C. Rogers, 25, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Rogers is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Rogers returns to court March 11.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Hayden Avenue in Altoona.
The woman, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital for a broken nose and to receive stitches, told police she was angry at Rogers for breaking a closet door.
After a brief physical altercation, the woman said Rogers head butted her while she was lying on the floor.
Rogers left the residence when the woman called police.
Rogers was arrested in Osseo. He told police he blacked out and did not remember much about the incident.