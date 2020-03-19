A Durand man is accused of causing and leaving the scene of a crash on South Hastings Way.
John J. Northrop, 33, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.
Northrop is free on a $500 signature bond. He returns to court June 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a vehicle crash Dec. 14 at Hogeboom Avenue and South Hastings Way.
The officer found a disabled blue Ford Focus that had heavy rear end damage.
The driver said she was northbound on Hastings Way when her car broke down. She put on her flashers.
Soon after, a second vehicle rear ended the Focus and pushed it onto the median.
At the next intersection, police found a black Ford Escape with its flashers on. The Escape had heavy front end damage.
The Escape was unoccupied.
Police were able to find the driver, Northrop, who fled the scene because he didn't have a driver's license.