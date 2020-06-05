An Eau Claire man is accused of making a false police report about being threatened by a gun by his neighbor.
Lucas W. Tait, 36, 739½ Hobart St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of false reporting of an emergency and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $1,500 signature bond was set for Tait, which prohibits him from having contact with his neighbor.
Tait returns to court July 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were sent to an Eau Claire residence May 29 after Tait called police to say a man there had threatened him with a gun.
Tait then hung up. After repeated attempts, dispatchers were able to contact Tait, who then said everything was fine and that this was a big misunderstanding.
Officers contacted the man at his residence. The man said Tait, who is his neighbor, harassed him after he got home from work.
The man said he never saw a gun or heard any mention of a gun at that time.
Officers then tried to contact Tait, who refused to come to the door to speak with them.
If convicted of the felony charge, Tait could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.