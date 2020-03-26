A man is accused of defrauding an Eau Claire man for an uncompleted garage project.
Steven A. Fischer, 42, who has an unknown address, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.
A warrant was issued for Fischer's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a residence in the 3000 block of Starr Avenue on Aug. 17, 2015, on a report of theft by fraud.
A man said he hired Fischer with Fischer Construction to build him a detached garage in his backyard.
Fischer agreed to build the garage for $10,000.
Fischer received $6,750 as a down payment.
Fischer hired a subcontractor to pour a concrete slab and the subcontractor was never fully paid for the work.
The man said he never received a refund from Fischer for the unfinished work.
Fischer is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Fischer could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.