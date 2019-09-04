An Eau Claire man is accused of posting a photo of his genitals on Facebook Marketplace.
Michael A. Ver Heule, 38, 2844 Starr Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior.
A $500 signature bond was set for Ver Heule, which prohibits him from using Facebook Marketplace.
Ver Heule returns to court Oct. 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received an anonymous complaint on Aug. 7 that Ver Heule had posted a picture of his genitals on Facebook Marketplace.
Ver Heule had three separate posts of items for sale, and all included pictures of the items.
In one of the pictures, his genitals were clearly visible. The officer believes the photo was intentionally taken this way.
The officer learned Ver Heule is a registered sex offender.
Ver Heule told the officer he did not realize his genitals were in the photo.
About 250 people had viewed Ver Heule's post.