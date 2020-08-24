EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused of injuring his wife after punching her through an open car window.
Jeffery Copeland, 50, 2507 Peterson Drive, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Copeland is free on a $500 signature bond. He returns to court Oct. 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman said she and Copeland got into an argument in her car on Friday while she was at Copeland's residence. Copeland threw his things out of the vehicle and then threw the woman's phone at the windshield, which broke the phone and cracked the windshield.
The woman called Copeland a name after he got out of the vehicle. He walked around to the driver's side and punched and split her lip through an open window.
The woman received six stitches to close her lip at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.